Teppakulam could well become Madurai’s Marina

Marina beach in Chennai is always crowded. The ebb and flow of waves, the strong sea breeze, the soft sand - they bring joy to the old and the young alike.

This is something amiss in a city like Madurai, far away from the sea. Even Madurai’s lifeline, Vaigai river, is dry for most part of the year. The stench of sewage let into the river keeps residents away from the river.

But all is not lost. This city has a sprawling water tank, the Mariamman Teppakulam. Concerted efforts by different government agencies have helped in storage of a huge quantum of water in it, lately. Now the brimming water is attracting people of all ages. The still waters add to January’s nip in the air. The reflection of the lights all around the vast expanse of the calm waters add to the charm at night. With vendors on carts and bicycles selling a variety of food and beverages, Teppakulam has become the perfect spot for an unhurried evening for harried souls.

Reversal of follies

Like the Vaigai, the temple tank also used to remain dry for most part of the year and on many years there was either no water or very less of it during the float festival. It was all due to man’s greed, resulting in indiscriminate lifting of sand that left the Vaigai riverbed lower than the level of Panaiyur channel that takes the river water to the tank.

Eventually, Panaiyur channel turned into a carrier of sewage due to apathetic authorities. Just when people resigned to the fact that the Teppakulam will remain barren forever, a good thing has happened. A PWD engineer says, “All that we have done now is reversal of man-made follies by raising the water level in Vaigai river with a check dam that has allowed natural flow of water into Panaiyur channel again.”

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan says, “From the Corporation side, we constructed a link channel from the sluice of the new check dam constructed across the Vaigai near Albert Victor bridge to lift water from the river to Panaiyur channel. Our men toiled for days to desilt the sewage filled channel before allowing clean water into the tank.” With the sewage flow into the channel arrested, it is ready to take the Vaigai waters to Teppakulam whenever there is flow in the river.

All these years, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple authorities would pump water using motors to fill the tank over a course of several weeks. “But we filled it to its brim in just two weeks,” the PWD engineer says.

A different world

“Earlier, the sewage-mixed water emanated stench. It kept away the regulars who took a walk around the dry tank. But, this time, we are enjoying the fresh water,” says C. Alaguraja, 61, of nearby Anna Nagar. He is part of a group of old men who visit the temple tank every evening for over a decade. “During summer, we used to sit on the tank bed to enjoy the breeze,” says M. Thangaiah.

Hundreds of men and women use the four streets around the tank for their morning and evening strolls. Come weekends and holidays, the crowd swells with a good number of children. As the filling of the tank coincided with Christmas holidays, it attracted more crowd.

The temple authorities have put in place iron fences to close the padithurai’s (fleet of steps) as a precautionary measure. The stone walls serve as a good seating arrangement.

“The tank with brimming water has made a huge difference to this place. It feels like a different world altogether,” says Mr. Alaguraja. Regular visitors are all praise for the efforts of the authorities. “We have streamlined parking of two-wheelers and cars by moving them to the outer periphery. We have also ensured cleanliness by deploying workers,” says Meenakshi Temple Executive Officer Natarajan.

“After the Corporation officials took action against eateries that dumped waste in and around the tank, the vendors have kept dustbins to prevent littering. Cleanliness has improved a lot,” says C. Mariappan, 47, who suggests iron mesh fencing for 10 feet around the tank to ensure safety and cleanliness.

Pointing to the water level dipping in the tank by over a foot in the last few days, Mr. Thangaiah says the groundwater in his house at nearby Adaikalam Pillai Colony has turned sweet from salty.

Mr. Natarajan, whose official quarters is also in the vicinity, says water level in the borewell has come up to 10 feet. “The overhead tanks fills up in no time these days,” he says. The temple plans to maintain at least 10 feet of water in the tank by continuous pumping of water from Vaigai river. It also plans to adopt bio-culture method to keep the water clean.

However, Balamurugan Kathiravan of Pankajam Colony complains that sand deposited around the tank should be removed.

The proximity of Teppakulam police station and frequent rounds made by the police have ensured safety for the visitors. “We’ve planned to shift all the eateries to one place for better maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness. We have also sought improvements to the tank and maiya mandapam that will reflect the heritage and temple architecture,” Mr. Natarajan says. Boating will be re-introduced after ensuring safety measures, considering the depth of water in the tank, he adds.