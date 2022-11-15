Tension over SC people’s entry into temple

November 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

All sections of people worship god at Sri Uchi Kaliyamman Temple at Chitharevu near Palani on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed at Sitharevu of Palani Taluk when caste Hindus opposed the entry of members of the Scheduled Caste into a temple on Tuesday.

Caste Hindu women staged a protest in front of Utchi Kaliamman Temple at Kavalapatti at Sitharevu preventing the SC people from offering prayers in the temple.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on October 28 had directed that none must restrain SC people from entering “Selva Vinayagar and Utchi Kaliamman Temple….to worship gods.”

The police held talks with the protesting parties and told them that it was against law. Those violating the law would attract legal action, they were warned.

Thereafter, both parties offered prayers amidst police protection.

