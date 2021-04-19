Tension outside Madurai counting centre over ‘trespass’

Tension prevailed outside Madurai Medical College - one of the counting centres in the district- here on Sunday evening, as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates alleged trespassing of two unauthorised persons into the campus.

Madurai Medical College is the counting centre for Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central and Madurai West Assembly constituencies.

DMK Madurai North candidate G. Thalapathi and MDMK Madurai South candidate M. Boominathan were present outside the strong room on Sunday evening.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Thalapathi alleged that two unauthorised persons, claiming to be electricians, entered the campus through the back gate at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He questioned how the police personnel allowed them to enter the campus without proper authorisation. “We spoke to the Returning Officer and police officials, who assured that they will be more vigilant here onwards. But the Collector must take action,” he said.

Returning Officer of Madurai North Assembly constituency K. Premkumar said the two persons who entered the campus were electricians indeed and their activities have been recorded by CCTV cameras.