Madurai

Tension outside Madurai counting centre over ‘trespass’

DMK North candidate G. Thalabathi, MDMK South candidate M. Boominathan with party cadres at Madurai Medical College on Sunday night.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Tension prevailed outside Madurai Medical College - one of the counting centres in the district- here on Sunday evening, as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates alleged trespassing of two unauthorised persons into the campus.

Madurai Medical College is the counting centre for Madurai North, Madurai South, Madurai Central and Madurai West Assembly constituencies.

DMK Madurai North candidate G. Thalapathi and MDMK Madurai South candidate M. Boominathan were present outside the strong room on Sunday evening.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Thalapathi alleged that two unauthorised persons, claiming to be electricians, entered the campus through the back gate at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He questioned how the police personnel allowed them to enter the campus without proper authorisation. “We spoke to the Returning Officer and police officials, who assured that they will be more vigilant here onwards. But the Collector must take action,” he said.

Returning Officer of Madurai North Assembly constituency K. Premkumar said the two persons who entered the campus were electricians indeed and their activities have been recorded by CCTV cameras.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 11:11:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tension-outside-counting-centre-over-trespass/article34355448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY