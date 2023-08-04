August 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Tension prevailed in Koomapatti near Watrap after a mob went on a rampage damaging motorbikes and houses in a stone-pelting incident on Thursday night.

Police picketing has been posted in the village to prevent further clash.

According to police, Anandaraj (34) was questioned by Kottaimalai for consuming liquor in an open place in the villlage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Anandaraj who went to Kottaimalai’s farm, assaulted one Kumar, a relative of Kottaimalai.

Kumar lodged a complaint with the Koomapatti police.

Enraged over the complaint, Anandaraj first went to Kumar’s house and quarrelled with th local people.

Later, in the night, along with a group, he went to the area where Kumar and Kottaimalai live, and pelted stones.

They also damaged two-wheelers parked on the street.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.

Since both the groups belong to different castes, the police have beefed up strength in the locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.