August 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Tension prevailed in Koomapatti near Watrap after a mob went on a rampage damaging motorbikes and houses in a stone-pelting incident on Thursday night.

Police picketing has been posted in the village to prevent further clash.

According to police, Anandaraj (34) was questioned by Kottaimalai for consuming liquor in an open place in the villlage.

Subsequently, Anandaraj who went to Kottaimalai’s farm, assaulted one Kumar, a relative of Kottaimalai.

Kumar lodged a complaint with the Koomapatti police.

Enraged over the complaint, Anandaraj first went to Kumar’s house and quarrelled with th local people.

Later, in the night, along with a group, he went to the area where Kumar and Kottaimalai live, and pelted stones.

They also damaged two-wheelers parked on the street.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.

Since both the groups belong to different castes, the police have beefed up strength in the locality.