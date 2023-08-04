HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tension near Watrap; bikes damaged by mob

August 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Koomapatti near Watrap after a mob went on a rampage damaging motorbikes and houses in a stone-pelting incident on Thursday night.

Police picketing has been posted in the village to prevent further clash.

According to police, Anandaraj (34) was questioned by Kottaimalai for consuming liquor in an open place in the villlage.

Subsequently, Anandaraj who went to Kottaimalai’s farm, assaulted one Kumar, a relative of Kottaimalai.

Kumar lodged a complaint with the Koomapatti police.

Enraged over the complaint, Anandaraj first went to Kumar’s house and quarrelled with th local people.

Later, in the night, along with a group, he went to the area where Kumar and Kottaimalai live, and pelted stones.

They also damaged two-wheelers parked on the street.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot.

Since both the groups belong to different castes, the police have beefed up strength in the locality.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.