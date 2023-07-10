Tension near Srivaikundam as petrol bombs lobbed on digital banners

July 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tension prevailed at Meenakshipatti near Srivaikundam in the district for a while on Monday as miscreants lobbed petrol bombs on the digital banners carrying the photos of Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran and martyr Sundarlingam and destroyed them in the small hours of Monday.

Police said the youth of a particular caste had pasted a digital banner on the wall of a small building in a public place of the hamlet. Seven unidentified miscreants, who came to the village on four bikes shortly after midnight, lobbed two petrol bombs on the banners that went up in flames instantly and left the spot.

When the villagers spotted the almost destroyed digital banners on Monday morning, they gathered to stage a road roko on the Srivaikundam Road. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srivaikundam, Mayavan, and Inspector of Police, Srivaikundam, Annaraj, held talks with the villagers, who dispersed after the police assured them that they would arrest the culprits immediately.

The police team that started the investigation straightaway recovered CCTV footages from the cameras installed at nearby houses to identify the culprits involved in the incident. The Srivaikundam police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.