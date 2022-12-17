Tension in Uvari as officials impound lorries with fish caught using purse seine nets

December 17, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Continued use of the banned purse seine net by a section of fishermen from Uvari triggered tension in the coastal hamlet on Friday evening after officials detained the lorries taking the fish caught using this net to the market.

Following information that a section of Uvari fishermen had harvested a huge quantity of fish on Friday with the banned purse seine nets, Fisheries Department officials intercepted the vehicles coming out of the village with the catch. After 15 vehicles were impounded near the Uvari check-post on East Coast Road, the drivers alerted the Uvari fishermen who descended on the spot in large numbers and picked up a heated argument with the officials demanding immediate release of the vehicles.

The fishermen said the officials should release the vehicles since the fish caught with ordinary fishnets had also been loaded onto the impounded lorries. When the officials were firm in their decision and the agitated fishermen were about to stage a road roko on the ECR, police arrived at the spot and held talks with them. After a fine of ₹2,000 each was slapped on the lorries, the vehicles were released.

“We received information only from the Uvari fishermen that a few country boats were fishing with the banned purse seine nets, our personnel went to the hamlet to confirm it. Only after confirming it, we decided to detain the lorries which had been loaded with the fish harvested with purse seine nets,” said an official.

When the Fisheries Department officials intercepted a vehicle carrying fish harvested with the purse seine nets in Uvari a couple of months ago, they were allegedly verbally abused and threatened by DMK functionary Antony Roy. Based on a complaint from the Inspector of Fisheries, the Uvari police arrested him.

Following the latest development that could trigger large-scale law and order issues, Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam convened a meeting in which revenue, fisheries and police officials and representatives of Uvari fishermen participated. While the fishermen argued that they - country boat fishermen - were not using the banned purse seine nets, Mr. Alam, who did not accept their claim, made it clear that the fishermen could not use any banned fishnet.

“Since the purse seine net has been banned by the government, anyone using it will be booked and the banned nets seized. Moreover, the fish caught using purse seine nets will also be confiscated,” Mr. Alam told the fishermen.