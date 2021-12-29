Tension in Central jail

Madurai

29 December 2021 21:25 IST

Tension prevailed inside and outside the Central Prison here on Wednesday, when a few prisoners hurled roof tiles which fell on the road.

Police said that following a minor scuffle between two groups of prisoners, jail authorities took one of them for enquiry. His supporters climbed the trees and started hurling tiles from the jail building, which fell on New Jail Road.

Advertising

Advertising