Tension as two groups vie for control of Kazimar Big Mosque

Wakf Board official not allowed into mosque

Tension prevailed around Kazimar Periya Pallivasal (Big Mosque) here on Thursday morning as officials from Tamil Nadu Wakf Board attempted to take over the management of the mosque.

The local Muslim community that was divided into two groups - one led by Managing Trustee of an ancient mosque, opposing the takeover and another led by Kazimar Street Muslim Jamaat pressing for the change of guard, gathered inside and outside the mosque.

As a large number of people, including women and children, assembled, a huge posse of police personnel was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. A good number of women and children, who had entered the mosque premises and locked themselves up from inside, and men had gathered outside to prevent the officials enter its building,

Even as Chief Executive Officer D. Faritha Banu could not enter the mosque, the other group led by the jamaat, led by its secretary, A. Ayaz, 52, resorted to road blockade following which over 80 protesters were taken into custody by the police.

The mosque managing trustee S.M.F. Munshi, 50, said that the 450 members of the mosque trust were legal heirs of Kazi Thajudeen, who founded the mosque. Stating that the 800-year-old mosque had its properties that were donated by Pandiya King in various parts of the city

“Those who are opposing us are recent settlers – some 50 years back – in our area and we allowed them to offer their prayers. We even have marriage relationship with them. But legally they do not have any right over the mosque and we have denied them their demand to be part of the mosque administration,” Mr. Munshi said.

However, Mr. Ayaz said that they were backed by the Supreme Court judgement. The court has directed Wakf Board to take over the mosque as there was lot of misappropriation of funds, he said.