The Madura College Tennis Academy is conducting a summer tennis camp from May 14 to May 29. The one hour sessions will be held between 6.30 a.m and 9.30 a.m., and between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ( 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. sessions are for adults. The session will be held for beginners (5-12 years); intermediate (13-18); and adults (18 and above). The camp is being organised by the Match Point Tennis Academy. For further details, contact Anand Srinivasan on 95855 92629 or Dinesh Kumar on 88259 57449