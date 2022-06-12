Tenkasi/Tourists throng Courtallam disappointed with low inflow of water

With handout picture

Disappointed flock of tourists waited a long time in queues for their turn to soothe the summer heat at the waterfalls of Courtallam in Tenkasi district here on Sunday.

As people were expecting that the south-west monsoon would intensify and the water bodies would be filled up quickly as the drizzles began as early as in May.

But the lack of heavy showers continued to disappoint people as the impact of the sun has been increasing in the last few days.

While the Courtallam waterfalls, the popular tourist destination in the Tenkasi district, were almost completely drying up, the inflow of water in the waterfalls increased slightly on Saturday owing to heavy rains recorded in the hilly areas.

Subsequently, a large number of tourists flocked to Courtallam falls on Sunday hoping that the rains would have intensified the waterflow in the falls.

But to the disappointment of the tourists, the rains did not contribute to an increase in the inflow of water in the falls.

The crowd were left to wait in long queues for a long time to get their turn to bathe in one part of the waterfalls with a minimum flow of water.

Water level recorded

In the Gundar dam area alone, 5 mm of rainfall has been recorded.

The water level in Kadananathi dam was 43.40 feet, Ramanadhi dam was 52 feet, Karuppanadhi dam was 34.78 feet, Gundar dam was 31.12 feet and Adavinainar dam was 56.50 feet.

Papanasam dam in Tirunelveli district received 614 cusecs of water and 1005 cusecs of water was released. The water level recorded in the dam was 66.85 feet.

The water level in the Servalar dam was 72.67 feet. Manimuthar dam received 8 cusecs of water and 75 cusecs of water was released. The water level recorded in the dam was 81.55 feet.

The water level in Vadakku Pachaiyar dam was 21.25 feet, Nambiyar dam was 12.69 feet and Kodumudiyar dam was 44 feet.

