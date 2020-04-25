Madurai

Tenkasi’s tally is 38 now; 35 are from Puliyangudi

TENKASI

Five persons, including a couple, have tested positive for COVID-19 to take the district’s total tally to 38. Of the 38 positive patients now, 35 are from Puliyangudi.

As the number of positive patients from Puliyangudi has increased menacingly, the health department officials are screening the primary contacts of these patients that led to the detection of five more persons. All of them have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“After a woman from Puliyangudi tested positive, her son left for his mother-in-law’s house at Sivagiri, along with his wife and five-month-old daughter. While the couple too tested positive, the baby fortunately tested negative. Following this development, disinfection is being done in Sivagiri and the primary contacts of the couple are being screened,” sources in the Department of Public Health said.

