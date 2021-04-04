Tenkasi’s final effort to encourage 100% voting

04 April 2021 18:56 IST

TENKASI

The district administration has come out with a riveting video that lucidly tells the voters about the efforts taken at every level by all stakeholders to ensure seamless voting in the Assembly election on April 6.

Right from the preparations set in motion by the district administration immediately after the formal notification by the Election Commission of India to the arrangements made in the booths to receive the voters with physical disability, the noble effort, christened ‘Celebrate Democracy’, encourages every voter to come to the polling station without fail on April 6 to cast the vote. It’s being shared with the Tenkasi voters through social media.

The 2.46 minute-video starts with Collector G.S. Sameeran and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh and other senior officials of the district discussing the arrangements to be made for the hassle-free polling. The presentation also gives the statistics on the number of voters, booths, number of police, revenue, public health and polling personnel to be involved in this democratic exercise.

The district administration’s efforts in creating awareness among the voters for cent per cent voting such as drawing massive rangoli, ‘karagaattam’, silambam and ‘thappattam’ by women etc. portray the measures taken by the official machinery to woo the electorate towards their polling station on April 6.

Even as the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee monitors the news and advertisements relating to election, the 24X7 election control room based in the Collectorate attends the poll-related complaints from the public and the political parties and remotely watches the vehicle check being conducted across the district and also on the inter-State border.

“The special video helpline centre for helping the differently-abled voters is the highlight of this effort as it clearly explains to the target group including the hearing impaired voters. With a sign language expert, we clarified the doubts of hearing-impaired voters,” says Dr. Sameeran.

The video showcases the pains taken by the police and the paramilitary forces for conducting long flag marches across the district everyday to rub the voters’ fear and encourage them to come to the polling station without fear.

The laudable aspect is that the postal ballot facility offered to the voters in quarantine, people with physical disability and elderly electorate even in the remote areas of the district including the hilly regions.

“After vaccinating the polling personnel, we’ve kept ready the COVID-19 kit in all the polling stations. Wheelchairs will receive the aged voters and the electorate with disabilities. So, we’re ready to celebrate the democracy with every voter’s active participation,” says Dr. Sameeran.