Two washed away in flash floods in Courtalam waterfalls; 3 rescued

Five tourists were washed away in the flash floods in the Main Falls of Courtallam on Wednesday evening following heavy rains along the Western Ghats.

While three tourists were rescued alive by the police, traders and the fire and rescue services personnel, the bodies of two women were retrieved at the bridge near Main Falls and near Anna Statue situated about 250 meters away from the waterfalls.

When the tourists were taking bath in the Main Falls on Wednesday evening, the waterfalls experienced unexpected flood following heavy rains in the hills. As the waterfalls swelled menacingly, the tourists, especially the women, could not come out immediately due to the crowd and heavy flow that crossed the protective concrete arch that saves the visitors from falling into the pool in front.

Even before the police could act to remove the tourists from the waterfalls, Malliga, 35 of Perambur in Chennai and Kalavathi, 55, of Panrutti in Cuddalore district and three others were washed away around 6 p.m. While three men were rescued, the bodies of Malliga and Kalavathi were retrieved later.

District Collector P. Akash, who came to the Main Falls immediately, said the visitors were allowed to take bath in the waterfalls as it was experiencing only moderate flow till evening.

“The bodies of the two women victims have been sent to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for post-mortem. Steps will be taken immediately to give compensation to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said Mr. Akash adding that steps would be taken immediately to strengthen safety features in all waterfalls.