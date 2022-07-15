Visitors can bathe in Old Courtallam waterfalls at night also

Even as all the waterfalls of Courtallam are overflowing with heavy rains continuing along the Western Ghats, District Collector P. Akash announced on Friday that the tourists could bathe in the Old Courtallam waterfalls round-the-clock.

Even though the visitors were allowed to take bath in the Old Courtallam waterfalls in the night also in the past, it remained closed after bathing was banned for two years in view of COVID-19. Even after the ban on bathing in night was lifted for the Main Falls, the Five Falls and the Tiger Falls, the Old Courtallm Falls was beyond reach of the tourists in the night as it was closed at 6 p.m.

Since the pandemic situation has improved a lot, the district administration has decided to keep the Old Courtallam waterfalls opened for the tourists in the night also from Friday (July 15) onwards.

Subsequently, floodlights have been fitted near the waterfalls and a good number of police personnel deployed near the waterfalls and also at vantage points along the path leading to the waterfalls.

The 3-month-long ‘Courtallam season’ that would commence in June every year following the start of southwest monsoon in neighbouring Kerala was almost ‘dead’ in June, leaving the traders, owners of hotels and the lodges in this tourist destination in the lurch.

When the monsoon became active a week ago, the waterfalls are overflowing with copious water and the menacingly swelling waterfalls kept the tourists away for the couple of days.

Since the season now in Courtallam is so salubrious with breeze and incessant drizzle, the influx of tourist vehicles swelled on Friday which is expected to last till Monday. Consequently, additional police personnel have been deployed in Courtallam, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls areas to regulate the vehicular movement, parking of vehicles at the designated areas to avert traffic congestion.

With the increased flow of tourists, ‘one-way’ traffic system will come into force in the Courtallam–Five Falls stretch on Saturdays and Sundays.