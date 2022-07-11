Elderly woman, grandson found murdered

Unidentified persons have murdered a 70-year-old lady and her grandson at Maekkarai in the district on Monday.

Police said M. Kasir Ali, 26, of Maekkarai near Adavinainar Dam under Achchanpudur police station limits had married Hasan Beevi of Medina Nagar in Tenkasi two years ago. When an altercation broke out between the couple on Sunday even as they were celebrating Bakrid, an agitated Ms. Hasan Beevi went to her parents’ home at Medina Nagar.

After his wife left for her parent’s home in a huff, Kasir Ali went to his grandmother Zaithun Beevi’s house in the same area.

When Kasir Ali’s father A. Mohamed Ghani went to meet his mother and the son on Monday following the unpleasant development, he found both of them had been murdered in the house.

As Mr. Mohamed Ghani alerted the Achchanpudur police, they rushed to the spot with sniffer dog and the forensic experts to lift the evidence from the scene of crime.

Police suspect that the old woman and her grandson might have been murdered due to the dispute in the family. Further investigations are on.