Stress on greater awareness of rights of persons with disabilities

Governor R.N. Ravi hands over awards to the physically challenged persons at Ayikudi in Tenkasi district on Sunday.

There was a need for greater awareness in the society of the rights of persons with disabilities, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Amar Seva Sangam at Ayikudi in Tenkasi district, he said that although the Parliament had made a law in this regard in 2016, the needed awareness of it still lacked.

He added that millions of our citizens with disabilities have equal right to become productive members of the society. There should be more awareness on early identification and intervention, the Governor underlined.

He said that it is the utmost need of the hour that people with disabilities should be given intensive care, proper guidance and motivation to inculcate a sense of improving skills and conquering them.

They should be acknowledged and encouraged to join the mainstream of the social life to get their rights as citizens of the country instead of making them sidelined, Mr. Ravi said. Their talents and hidden skills should be identified and accounted for promoting and enabling them to achieve their goals.

The physical disability is not a constraint, but a condition. He urged the people to commit themselves to untiring efforts to improve the standards of these persons with disabilities to lead a respectful life so that they could contribute to the development of the country.

Speakers hailed the Amar Seva Sangam’s yeomen services as over 1,000 villages in Tamil Nadu benefited through its contributions. The Sangam was instrumental in building up self-confidence to the less fortunate people and a driving force in giving education for progress, medical treatment, rehabilitation to the physically challenged persons.

Amar Seva Sangam Founder-Director S. Ramakrishnan, Secretary S. Sankararaman, Tenkasi Collector P. Akash, Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj, Sanmina India Senior Director S.V. Jegannathan and others participated.

The Governor earlier launched solar projects and multi-purpose training hall on the Sangam premises with contributions from philanthropists, which included money from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund.