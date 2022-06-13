Three held with ration rice

Two Civil Supplies CID police teams have seized 3.80 tonnes of ration rice and seized 2 vehicles during the vehicle check conducted in as many places in the district on Monday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the smuggling of the essential commodity.

When the Civil Supplies CID unit police team conducted vehicle check on Sernthamaram to Surandai Road on Monday, the team stopped a mini cargo vehicle, in which 1,800 Kg ration rice in 45 bags had been loaded. Besides arresting driver S. Mari Selvan, 24, of Keezhapaavoor in Tenkasi district, the police team also seized the vehicle with the ration rice.

Another Civil Supplies CID police team seized 2 tonnes of ration rice during the vehicle check conducted at Chinthamani near Puliyangudui even as the essential commodity was being taken in a mini cargo vehicle. The police team also arrested K. Suresh, 22, of Puliyangudi, who smuggled the rice and vehicle driver A. Muruganantham, 27, of T.N. Puthukkudi near Puliyangudi.

Further investigations are on.