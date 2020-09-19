CM inaugurates check dam

MADURAI

19 September 2020 20:52 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a check dam worth ₹17.39 crore at Kodimangalam here on Saturday via video conferencing.

According to a press statement from the district administration, the check dam will help supply water to Madakulam, Keelamathur and Thuvariman irrigation tanks in Madurai. Apart from helping irrigate 3,360.37 acres of farmlands cumulatively, the water will recharge groundwater in many parts of the city. Ponmeni, Madakulam, Achampattu, Palanganatham, Ellis Nagar, T.V.S Nagar and S.S Colony will have augmented groundwater supply.

The Chief Minister inaugurated renovation work along Tirumangalam main canal’s first branch on an outlay of ₹6.82 crore. The branch of the canal, which spreads over 6.64 km, supplies water to 1,032 acres. It feeds three major tanks helping farmers when water from major rivers, including Periyar and Vaigai, supply water to the city.

However, due to damage over the last few years, extensive damage along the canal, particularly during the time of water release, has caused breakage of the pipeline.

The branch of the canal will be converted to cement and will also be repaired, following pleas from farmers in the area, according to the district administration.