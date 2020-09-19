CM inaugurates check dam

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a check dam worth ₹17.39 crore at Kodimangalam here on Saturday via video conferencing.
According to a press statement from the district administration, the check dam will help supply water to Madakulam, Keelamathur and Thuvariman irrigation tanks in Madurai. Apart from helping irrigate 3,360.37 acres of farmlands cumulatively, the water will recharge groundwater in many parts of the city. Ponmeni, Madakulam, Achampattu, Palanganatham, Ellis Nagar, T.V.S Nagar and S.S Colony will have augmented groundwater supply.
The Chief Minister inaugurated renovation work along Tirumangalam main canal’s first branch on an outlay of ₹6.82 crore. The branch of the canal, which spreads over 6.64 km, supplies water to 1,032 acres. It feeds three major tanks helping farmers when water from major rivers, including Periyar and Vaigai, supply water to the city.
However, due to damage over the last few years, extensive damage along the canal, particularly during the time of water release, has caused breakage of the pipeline.
The branch of the canal will be converted to cement and will also be repaired, following pleas from farmers in the area, according to the district administration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath