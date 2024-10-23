Tenkasi to get new government medical college, says Minister

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Wednesday said that in order to expand medical services to the people of Tenkasi, a new medical college would be opened soon in the district.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new hospital building here, said: “We have inspected the site where the hospital is to be built.”

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian and Mr. Ramachandran inaugurated various buildings of Government Primary Health Care Centres built a cost of around ₹2.2 crore in the district.

Mr. Subramanian said ₹50-lakh worth building of a regional public health unit at Sokkampatti village in Kadayanallur block, a health sub-centre built at a cost of ₹30 lakh at Iqbal Nagar and a health cub centre built at a cost of ₹35 lakh at Nattarpatti village in Keelapavoor block were open to the public.

“Health sub centres built at a cost of ₹35 lakh at Ramanathapuram village in Vasudevanallur block was also launched. Similar health centres costing ₹35 lakh each in Subramaniyapuram, Odaimarichan village in Alangulam block were also inaugurated,” he added.

Listing various measures taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to enhance the medical facilities to the public, Mr. Subramanian said 23 new hospital buildings costing ₹18.52 crore and five urban wellness centres (₹1.25 crore) were opened in the last two years.

He also mentioned various ongoing construction works in the districts in both government hospitals and primary health centres.

During the event, three beneficiaries were given Labour Care Guide (LCG), two beneficiaries received medical kits to take care of their elephantiasis condition, 21 people got medical kits under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and nutrition kits were given to 25 pregnant women.

Tenkasi MP Rani Sri Kumar and Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, among others, were present at the event.