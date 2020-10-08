Tenkasi reports lowest number of daily cases in T.N.

08 October 2020 19:30 IST

Madurai district’s death toll nearing 400

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Tenkasi added only eight new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday to have a tally of 7,558, with 239 active cases. Forty people were discharged from hospitals. The district has so far lost 145 lives to the viral infection.

Kanniyakumari, which added 89 fresh cases, has marked a total positive case count of 13,504. The district witnessed 54 discharges and has 828 active cases. With two more COVID-19-related fatalities, the district’s death toll stands at 230.

Madurai recorded 86 new cases, which took its tally to 17,214. A total of 67 patients were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 714. Two deaths were recorded on Thursday, taking the district’s toll to 395.

By adding 67 cases, Theni now has a tally of 15,425. The district marked the discharge of 66 people.

With 62 fresh cases, Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 13,300, with 750 active cases. Eighty-six people were discharged from hospitals.

The tally of Thoothukudi went up to 13,916 with the addition of 61 cases. The number of active cases rose to 507 after 58 cases were discharged from hospitals.

Dindigul reported 44 new cases, with which its tally moved up to 9,196. Hospitals in the district discharged 23 people.

With 23 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar rose to 14,702. After the discharge of 27 people, the district has 222 active cases. With the death of a 66-year-old man, the district’s toll rose to 214.

Sixteen people tested positive in Sivaganga, taking the district’s case count to 5,408. There were 33 discharges in the district.

Ramanathapuram recorded 14 fresh cases, which raised its tally to 5,678. Twenty-seven people were discharged after treatment in the district.