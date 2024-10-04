Tenkasi farmers seek lasting solution to man-animal conflict

Seeking protection to their standing crops and coconut farms from wild animals and fearing danger to their lives, farmers of Kalkulam near Adavinainar reservoir in Tenkasi district have appealed to the Forest Department officials to examine modalities to put an end to the man-animal conflict in villages along the western ghats.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the farmers said that incidents of wild animals raiding the agricultural fields are on the rise in the recent times. The destruction by the animals has become heavy and the frequency has also increased. Despite so many appeals to the forest officials to chase the elephants that enter human habitations back into the forest, no tangible action has been taken so far, the farmers said.

Farmers belonging to Kalkulam and Vadakarai have also appealed to the authorities to inspect the fields destroyed by the wild animals and issue orders for giving compensation for the crop loss.

A forest official said they had planned to intensify the vigil in the villages bordering the western ghats from Friday night and ensure that the wild elephants were chased back into the forest. It had been decided to close the roads for vehicular movement wherever the issue of man-animal conflicts are reported, the official said.