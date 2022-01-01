Tenkasi farmers go for high-yielding Chinese potato

Tirunelveli

CTCRI establishes frontline demonstration-cum-seed villages

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research’s Central Tuber Crop Research Institute (CTCRI) in Thiruvananthapuram has established frontline demonstration-cum-seed villages for high-yielding Chinese potato at Kuthapanjan and Rajangapuram in Tenkasi district as this district has been a major producer of the crop for the past several decades.

Besides providing seeds to the farmers opting for cultivation of high-yielding and disease-resistant Chinese potato variety ‘Sree Dhara’, these two villages will also have demonstration fields, which agriculturists can visit to understand the cultivation and crop management practices.

Chinese potato, a delicious tuber crop that sell like hotcakes during the months of January and February in the markets here and also in Kerala, is being cultivated on a large scale by the farmers of Tenkasi district. Hence, the CTCRI recently trained the farmers of the district in growing its ‘Sree Dhara’ variety that gives yield up to 25 tonnes per hectare. The Department of Horticulture coordinated the training activities.

“The prime objective of the introduction of our high-yielding and pest and disease-resistant tuber crop to the traditional Chinese potato growers is to enhance their income through newer technologies. As this crop has a high shelf-life besides giving excellent yield, the farmers actively participated in the hands-on training sessions. Buoyed by the response, we have transformed Kuthapanjan and Rajangapuram villages into ‘seed villages’ for this region to ensure uninterrupted supply of seeds to the agriculturists,” said R. Muthuraj, Principal Scientist, CTCRI, Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from cultivating ‘Sree Dhara’ variety of Chinese potato, the scientists also trained 115 growers in cultivating cassava, elephant foot yam and taro and taught them the value-addition techniques of these crops for getting enhanced income.

“As we have trained them in preparing snacks, pasta, noodles, etc. from cassava, the farmers, who want to start their value-addition units with the raw material being grown by them, can get attractive income,” said T. Krishnakumar, Scientist, CTCRI.