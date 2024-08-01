ADVERTISEMENT

Tenkasi District Police Office inaugurated

Published - August 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the new building for the District Police Office through videoconferencing on Thursday.

 The four-storey building, built at a cost of ₹11.64 crore with 4,524 square meter (47,289.37 square feet) on 2.15 acre land near Tenkasi new bus stand, houses the Office of the Superintendent of Police and other offices of Department of Police.

 Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, and Superintendent of Police T. P. Suresh Kumar were present.

 In a function held later, Mr. Ramachandran handed over orders for constructing houses, each costing about ₹3.50 lakh, to 383 beneficiaries and free bicycles to 50 students.

 The Minister said 11,739 Plus One students from 94 government and government-aided schools will receive ₹5.66 crore-worth bicycles during this academic year.

