Tender coconut and ice apple are favourites of Madurai residents this summer

Sale of tender coconut and ice apple (nungu) has picked up on the streets of Madurai. This year’s sale is very good, say vendors.

C. Vanitha, a tender coconut seller on Bypass Road, said the sales were better compared to last year. A piece sold at around ₹80 this year, which was ₹60 last year. People were willing to buy at a price of ₹80 per piece now, as there was increased awareness of the benefits of the tender coconut, she added.

“People have realised that aerated drinks only provide temporary relief and are also full of chemicals,” she said.

She got tender coconuts from a contractor, who sourced them from Pollachi. She said, “We’ve been doing this business for more than 40 years, and this is our livelihood throughout the year.”

This year, many ‘elani kadaikal’ (tender coconut outlets) have introduced a new beverage called ‘elani sarbath’ made from tender coconut, its kernal and nannari syrup to appeal to the younger generation, she said, adding that a glass is sold at ₹60.

P. Muniyandi, another tender coconut seller in the same area, said that though this year, the prices have increased, and people are willing to buy it.

A. Veeruchamy, a nungu seller at Arappalayam bridge, said that although the sales were good this year, there aren’t enough fruits. Prices also seem to have increased. Last year, three pieces of the fruit cost ₹20, but this year, 5 pieces cost ₹50. He buys the fruits from his native village, Podumbu.

“It provides me enough for my livelihood during these summer months”, he said. The rest of the year, he works in fields.

E.N. Murugan, another nungu seller, said that he was very happy with this year’s sales. “Palm trees are being cut and lands are being converted into housing plots. The trees become a cheap fuel for brick kilns. So the fruit’s availability has decreased this year and prices have increased”, he said.

Deepa Senthilrajan, dietician at Vadamalayan Hospital, Madurai, says tender coconuts when consumed regulates the PH of the body. They contain essential minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium etc. Moreover, they also help in replenishing electrolytes in the body.

Nungu prevents ulcers and other digestive issues when consumed and wards off heat-related ailments such as prickly heat, diarrhoea, migraines etc.

Srivithyaa Vilashine S.K.