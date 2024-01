January 30, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district administration on Tuesday invited tender applications for 21 stone quarries in the district. Applications in enclosed envelope for five quarries in Vadipatti block, 13 quarries in Melur block and three quarries in Peraiyur block would be accepted till 5 p.m. on February 8, and the tender-cum-auction process would start from 11 a.m. on February 9, a press release said.

