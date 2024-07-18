ADVERTISEMENT

Ten years imprisonment for labourer

Published - July 18, 2024 07:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A court here awarded 10 years imprisonment to a labourer on Thursday for causing his father’s death.

 According to prosecution, labourer A. Vijayakumar, 35, of Virusampatti near Vilaathikulam picked-up a heated argument with his father Authiyappan, 60, on April 18, 2022 demanding money for buying liquor. When Authiyappan refused to give money, Vijayakumar tried attack his father. However, Vijayakumar’s younger brother Gurusamy, 27, stopped him forcibly.

 Agitated over this, Vijayakumar tried to stab his father with knife, who fell to the ground in shock and died on the spot.

 Second Additional Sessions Magistrate Udhayavelan awarded 10 years imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine on Thursday.

