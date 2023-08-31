HamberMenu
Ten tourist spots in each district to be developed to attract more tourists, says Minister

August 31, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will select 10 tourist spots in each district and give a facelift to these places to attract tourists from various parts of the country, Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the 56-year-old Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tiruchendur on Wednesday, Mr. Ramachandran said the Department of Tourism, with the suggestions of the ministers and the MLAs, was selecting 10 tourist spots from each district.

In Thoothukudi district, Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam and Holy Cross Church in Manappad, both closer to East Coast Road are being used by hundreds of travellers everyday, would be developed into full-fledged tourist spots next year.

A comprehensive project report on developing the Mullakkaadu Beach near Thoothukudi into adventure water sport zone at the cost of ₹1.70 crore had been prepared and VOC Port had contributed ₹45.46 lakh from its corporate social responsibility scheme for this.

“Once developed, the Mullakkaadu Beach will be like Kovalam Beach in Kerala and attract tourists,” Mr. Ramachandran claimed.

When asked about the nauseating condition of the rooms in Tamil Nadu Hotel in Tiruchendur, a visibly embarrassed Minister said ₹1.25 crore had been earmarked for changing the mattresses and the bedding in all the hotels being operated by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation across the State and the repair of damaged rooms of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tiruchendur would be completed within a year.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Director of Tourism Sandeep Nanduri, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar accompanied Mr. Ramachandran as he inspected the Mullakkaadu Beach.

