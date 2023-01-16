Ten arrested for rash driving, five bikes impounded by city police

January 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai City Police arrested 10 people for rash and negligent driving among other violations under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act here on Sunday.

According to police, on Pongal many youngsters drove dangerously on their bikes on the main thoroughfares of the city. After CCTV footage, the police arrested P. Mathan (21), P. Karthik (20), P. Dinesh Kumar (24), I. Chellapandi (22) of Teachers’ Colony, Chintamani, T. Suresh (26) of Usilampatti, S. Hemaprabhu of Anupanadi, S. Mohamed Imran (19) and N. Mohamed Asiq (19) of Alwarpuram, K. Logeswaran (19) of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar and N. Ramanan (19) of Krishnapuram Colony.

The police said that based on a complaint from Sub Inspectors’ of Police Mahendran and Sundara Mahalingam, five bikes and a camera was seized.

Investigations revealed that they indulged in dangerous driving on the city roads including Vallabhai Road and other stretches on the Pongal Day and shooting photographs. The police booked cases under IPC 279 and 290 read with 184 and 177 of MV Act.

The police added that they would ramp up checks on other stretches in the city and enforce the laws.