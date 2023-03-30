Temporary facility for testing green crackers opened at Sivakasi

March 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - SIVAKASI

A temporary facility for Research and Development for Firecrackers Compositions and Emission (RACE) has been set up at AAA College here for emission and noise testing of fireworks products manufactured by fireworks units.

The facility, set up by CSIR-NEERI, was inaugurated by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan and Director, CSIR-NEERI, Atul N. Vaidya, on Thursday.

The Collector said the new facility would help in reducing pollution due to bursting of crackers and also be an impetus to the development of the industry.

Mr. Vaidya said the objective of the facility to ensure that green crackers, which emitted lesser emission, were produced. The fireworks manufacturers had hereto been going all the way to Nagpur for testing, he said.

Chief Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, Sadhana Rayalu, said those products that cleared the testing would be given green cracker certificate and QR code which would provide recognition to the fireworks manufacturer for producing green crackers.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association president P. Ganesan said a permanent building for RACE facility was under construction near Sivakasi. It was likely to be commissioned by July.

Till then, the manufacturers could use the temporary facility which could test five products in a day.

General secretary of The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA) T. Kannan and college principal M. Sekar were also present.