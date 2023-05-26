May 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has sent a proposal to the State government for its approval to set up a temporary Coconut Procurement Centre at Watrap, said District Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan here on Friday.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances meeting at the Collectorate, he said that the long pending grievance of farmers from Srivilliputtur region would be soon redressed. The choice of Mamsapuram and Watrap has been proposed and in all probabilities, the government would approve Watrap, he informed the farmers.

The officials were told to campaign the use of Uzhavan App among the farmers as it would give them abundant information on the welfare schemes and programmes including subsidies and other details. “The farmers can download the App in Android phones and make use of the information,” he said.

A farmers’ group from Manalendal village in Tiruchuli block pointed out the encroachments along the Big Tank. The Collector immediately directed the authorities concerned to look into it and take action before the rainy season.

The farmers also urged the Collector to set up a procurement centre for mangoes through the agri-business marketing committee. Like for the sugarcane, a minimum support price for mango would be a big motivation for the growers. The farmers also wanted a space for storage of the fruits.

When the harvest season is on for mangoes, many farmers do not get the price for the produce as the supply was more than the demand. By storing the fruits for long days, the farmers would benefit and also the fruit would be available for the consumers through out the year.

The Collector directed the officials to give prompt response to the petitions submitted by the farmers and avoid delays in disposing their grievances.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director (agriculture) Padmavathi, PA (Agriculture) Nachiar Ammal, Virudhunagar District Central Cooperative Bank MD Rajalakshmi, Cooperative Societies Joint Registrar Senthil Kumar, DD Horticulture Radhakrishnan and Animal Husbandry JD (in-charge) Koil Raja.