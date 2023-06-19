Temporary bus shelters opened near Tirunelveli junction bus stand become operational

June 19, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Operation of buses from temporary bus shelters opened on the eastern side of the Tirunelveli junction bus stand began on Monday.

As the opening of the renovated junction bus stand was getting delayed, the Corporation opened the four temporary bus shelters, which would be in operation until the formal inauguration of the bus terminus within a couple of weeks.

According to Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, the new bus stand would become operational shortly. Since the schools had reopened after summer vacation, the Corporation had erected temporary bus shelters, keeping the comfort of students in mind.

The temporary bus shelters became operational on Monday. Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Tirunevleli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju inaugurated the operation of buses from the bus shelters.

The first bus shelter would have buses going to Vaeinthaankulam New Bus-Stand, the second bus shelter would have buses going via Palayamkottai bus stand. The third bus-shelter would operate buses going via Palayamkottai Market and the fourth buses going via Tirunelveli Town.

Following this arrangement, the Exhibition Ground bus terminus, which was created as a temporary arrangement after the construction of the junction bus stand began, would function till June 21. It would be closed permanently on June 22 as the new bus stand would become operational soon, Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said.

The Corporation was taking efforts to inaugurate the new bus-stand at the earliest, he added.