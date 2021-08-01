Temples closed to devotees till August 3

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has ordered closure of all temples in the district for three days till August 3.

As per the standard operating procedure to contain COVID-19 pandemic, closure of temples has been announced ahead of Aadi Kiruthigai and Aadi Perukku, when a large number of devotees are likely to throng various temples. However, routine and special pujas on festival days will be conducted by priests without participation of devotees, he said in a statement.

The announcement comes at a time when devotees from southern districts are arriving in large numbers at Mariamman Temple at Irukkangudi in connection with special celebration for the Tamil month of Aadi.

Pilgrims have also undertaken padayatra to the temple.