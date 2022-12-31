Temples, check-posts, statues brought under CCTV radar in Madurai city

December 31, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar on Saturday inaugurated networks of 46 closed-circuit television cameras that would send live visuals of vantage points around 5 important temples, 14 check-posts on city borders and four statues to the city police office.

He inaugurated the facility which would help the police keep a tab on movement of antisocial elements, better crowd management and record all the vehicles entering the city.

The Commissioner said that among the 46 cameras, 44 were PTZ cameras, which have the facility of panning, tilting and zooming. Twenty five of them have been installed in and around the five temples, like Meenakshi Sundareswar Temple, Immaiyilum Nanmai Tharuvar temple, Subramaniyaswamy Temple at Tirupprankundram, Koodal Azhagar Perumal temple and Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal temple.

“We can also identify those indulging in pick-pocketing and chain-snatching. Similarly, children and elderly people who go missing from their family groups can also be identified,” he said.

The control room can also identify abandoned articles left around the temples.

Every vehicle entering the city would be identified with the visuals of the cameras installed at the check-posts. The police can also keep a tab on vehicles that are involved in smuggling of sand, ration goods and those vehicles involved in kidnapping.

Vehicles that flee after incidents of chain-snatching, other crimes and hit-and-run accidents can be identified with the visuals, he added. Besides, police can check entry of heavy vehicles during the period of ban on their entry.

“With the plan to install cameras covering important statues, we have now brought four statues under round-the-clock monitoring,” the Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police, N. Mohanraj (Madurai North), R. Srinivasa Perumal (Madurai South), Vanitha (Headquarters), were present.