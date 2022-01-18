‘Thai Poosam’ festival held without devotees

TIRUCHENDUR

18 January 2022 18:32 IST

The ‘Thai Poosam’ festival of Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple, which would usually draw thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu, was held here on Tuesday without devotees due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The devotees, who had come to this coastal holy town on ‘padayatra’ to offer prayers on this special occasion, had to offer prayers from the beach or from a distance from the shrine.

Since the COVID-19-related restrictions were imposed from January 14 to 18 and the devotees were prevented from entering the temple during these days, thousands of devotees, who had come on ‘padayatra’, were not allowed to enter the temple where the ‘Thai Poosam’ rituals were performed as usual. Even as the temple premises wore a deserted look, the devotees offered prayers from north check-post, Thoondugai Vinayagar Temple and from the beach.

As the ban ended on Tuesday, the devotees, who are still coming from other districts on ‘padayatra’ and staying in the lodges here, will be allowed to enter the temple on Wednesday to offer prayers.