Tiruchendur temple to get more facilities

TIRUCHENDUR

14 September 2021 19:36 IST

A comprehensive project report for creating basic infrastructure facilities for the benefit of devotees visiting Subramaniya Swami Temple here is being prepared, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu has said.

After inspecting the shrine on Tuesday along with Minster for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, he said a range of infrastructure facilities would be jointly created in the temple at a cost of ₹ 150 crore to be shared by the HR and CE Department and private companies. The report, which was prepared earlier, had been modified following detailed discussion with the Secretary, Department of HR and CE, the Commissioner and the Collector. The modified project report would get the final nod after it was presented to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

He informed that the Chief Minister would formally inaugurate the day-long annadhanam scheme in Tiruttani, Samayapuram and Tiruchendur temples on September 16 through videoconference.

He said temple properties worth ₹ 900 crore had been retrieved from encroachers even as the government had enacted law to punish encroachers up to 5 years of imprisonment. “If the devotees come to know about encroachment of temple properties, they can give complaint to the HR and CE Department,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister had ordered renovation of 300 temples across the State to conduct ‘kumbabhishekam’ in the temples where the ritual had not been performed in the the last 12 years. He said one of the 10 arts and science colleges to be started by the HR and CE Department would come up at Vilaathikulam.

When the ministers were inspecting the temple, the devotees complained to them that they had to wait for a few hours in the queue for offering dharshan, he assured them that the issue would be discussed by the Commissioner with the Collector and Mr. ‘Anita’ Radhakrishnan to find the right solution on an early note. The ministers inspected the ongoing development works in the temple, free lunch dining hall, kitchen and the ‘panchamirdham’ preparation hall.

Commissioner, HR and CE, J. Kumaragurubaran, Collector K. Senthil Raj, and ASP, Tiruchendur Harsh Singh were present.