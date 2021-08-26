Ban on temple entry

THOOTHUKUDI

26 August 2021 21:17 IST

Devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers in Tiruchendur Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple till September 5 during Aavani celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press release, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the devotees will not be allowed to enter Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur for offering special prayers on the occasion of Aavani festival to be celebrated between August 27 and September 5. Since arrangements have been made to conduct the prayers on this special occasion as usual and airing it online, the devotees can see it via YouTube.

