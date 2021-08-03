Aadipooram festival begins

The annual Aadipooram festival at Andal Temple began here on Tuesday with the hoisting of temple flag.

With the COVID restrictions leading to ban on entry of devotees since August 1, all the rituals were held without the presence of devotees.

Temple Fitperson K. Ravichandran, Executive Officer A. Elangovan, other staff and priests alone were present.

The 10-day festival marks the birth star ‘Pooram’ of Tamil month ‘Aadi’ of the presiding deity Andal.

Aadipooram falls on August 11 when special pujas and deeparathanas will be held. The highlight of the festival would be the car festival that draws thousands of devotees from various parts of the State. Usually, the district administration would declare a public holiday for the car festival. However, sources said that Lord Rengamannar and Goddess Andal would be taken around in the gold chariot within the temple premises.