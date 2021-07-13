Temple compound wall to be strengthened

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu has ordered the officials to strengthen the compound wall around Sri Mahadevar Temple at Thikkurichi in Kanniyakumari district.

He also instructed the officials to renovate buildings of the schools under the administration of HR and CE Department.

While continuing the inspection of the HR and CE temples on the second day on Tuesday, he visited Sri Mahadevar Temple, the second shrine to be visited by the devotees during the ‘Sivaalaya Ottam’ on maha sivarathri every year.

The minister, after the inspection of the shrine, said the Tamirabharani flowing along the eastern entrance of Sri Mahadevar Temple had weakened the compound wall around the shrine built with huge unpolished granite stones. Officials were asked to prepare a project report for strengthening the compound wall around the temple in consultation with the Collector.

When he visited the schools under the administration of Kuzhithurai Devasthanam, he expressed his displeasure over the manner in which the school buildings were being maintained. “All the buildings of primary and high schools are in the worst shape. Those who are administering these two schools should solicit the opinion of the public living here on renovating the school buildings and the one-and-a-half acre premises. A library should be created on the school campus for the benefit of the students and the public,” he said adding that the 400-year-old Travancore Palace at Kuzhithurai would be renovated.

Apart from the Nagaraja Temple, he also visited the temples at Krishnankovil, Thiruppathisaaram and Thovaalai and inspected the schools under the management of HR and CE at Suchindram, Thirparappu and Mandaikaadu and inspected the infrastructure facilities in these schools and admission of students. When he happened to see the poorly maintained playgrounds, he asked the heads of schools and the HR and CE officials to make the grounds students-friendly.

He inaugurated the work on creating ‘nandavanam’ in Sri Krishnaswamy Temple at Krishnankovil.

Minister for Information and Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, Collector M. Aravind, MLAs and the HR and CE officials accompanied him during the inspection.