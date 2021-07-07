‘Take steps for herbal plastering of Swami Nellaiyappar’

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu has instructed the officials to initiate immediate steps for providing herbal plastering (‘mooligai thaila kaappu’) for Swami Nellaiyappar, which has not been done for the past several years.

He said that the existing silver car of Swami Nellaiyappar and Ganthimathi Ambal Temple would be renovated or made afresh so that the silver car festival could be conducted within two years.

When he visited Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple here on Wednesday, he said the renovation to be carried out in the shrine would get finalised shortly and refurbishment would commence thereafter. The officials had been instructed to initiate preliminary steps for renovating the ‘Karumaaari’ tank after evicting the encroachments to ensure free flow of rainwater into the tank and ‘navagraha chandran’ statue.

He said the temple elephant ‘Gandhimathi’, which would undergo a range of medical examinations once a month, would be taken for this mandatory check-up once in 15 days hereafter.

When asked about the renovation of mandapam, he said the work would be taken up after getting due permission from the Department of Archaeology.

“Since the sponsors are ready for participating in the renovation of this mandapam, the work will commence shortly. We intend to conduct the renovation and kumbhabishekam of as many temples being administered by the Department of HR and CE. We’ve drawn extensive plans to retrieve the temple properties from the encroachers,” Mr. Sekar Babu said.

After offering prayers at Swami Nellaiyappar and Gandhimathi Ambal sannidhi, he inspected Ambal mandapam, common feast hall and thousand pillar mandapam. When he came to know that three of the four entrances of the temple had been closed, he ordered the officials to take steps for opening all the four entrances.

He also visited Sri Kodilingeswarar Temple in Papanasam and Sri Vanniyappar Temple in Alwarkurichi before leaving for the inspection of a few temples in enkasi district.

Commissioner, HR and CE, J. Kumaragurubaran, Collector V. Vishnu, Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present during his inspection.