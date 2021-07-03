Renovation of Vaikunda Perumal Temple to begin shortly

THOOTHUKUDI

03 July 2021 17:55 IST

Sri Vaikunda Perumal Temple near Sivan Temple here will be renovated.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P.K. Sekar Babu on Saturday ordered the HR and CE officials to start the renovation of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Vaikunda Perumal Temple and the places where Sri Devi and Bhooma Devi idols have been kept.

He discussed with HR and CE Secretary Kumaragurubaran, HR and CE Commissioner Chandramohan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and other officials on building a stone mandapam in the temple and conducting the shrine’s ‘mahasamprokshanam’.

When he took a look at the granite pillars to be used in the ‘Rajagopuram’ of the temple, he was not satisfied with the quality of work.

“Since the stone work lacks liveliness, hire another set of highly skilled workforce for doing this work,” he ordered the contractor.

He also had a review meeting at Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur.