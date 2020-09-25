HC stays quashing of tender notification

Hearing an appeal preferred by the Executive Officer / Fit Person of the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swami temple, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single bench order that had set aside a tender notification issued by the officer inviting tenders for providing house keeping services in the temple.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli granted a stay on the single bench order. In the appeal, it was said that the Executive Officer was made to act as the Fit Person of the temple, pending constitution of the Board of Trustees. Such Board was yet to be constituted by the State in temples across Tamil Nadu.

Till the appropriate Board was constituted, the Fit person was having all powers of the Board of Trustees to administer the temple and the Executive Officer has to work along with the Fit Person. In the Palani Temple, the Executive Officer and the Fit Person were one and the same and the tender was issued by the competent authority, the Executive Officer said.

Further, the Executive Officer said that in the writ petition it was contended that the cleaning of the temple was a spiritual activity and an officer of the government cannot be permitted to float a tender for such activities. This claim is wrong and misconceived. The Palani temple is one of the largest temple in Tamil Nadu and has umpteen number of works.

The manpower requirement for housekeeping is approximately about 325 per day and it is needless to state that such huge manpower may not be obtained daily on a voluntary basis, that too regularly. Therefore a power centre with all manpower, machines, equipment, tools and accessories was required. The same is created and granted through tender and requires huge finance for performance of the works, the Executive Officer said.