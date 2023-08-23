ADVERTISEMENT

Temple workers stage dharna

August 23, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sivan temple workers staging a dharna in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Demanding protection to them, the workers of Sivan Temple here staged a dharna on Wednesday.

The protesting temple workers said one Prem Kumar of Kathirvel Nagar here assaulted temple worker Subbiah as an argument broke out between them over issue of marriage certificate. Based on the complaint from Mr. Subbiah, the Thoothukudi Central Police arrested Prem Kumar, who was enlarged on bail immediately.

Condemning it, the temple workers staged a dharna at the main entrance of the temple on Wednesday demanding protection to them.

They also submitted a petition to Executive Officer of Sivan Temple Thamizh Selvi seeking protection.

