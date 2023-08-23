HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Temple workers stage dharna

August 23, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
A Sivan temple workers staging a dharna in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

A Sivan temple workers staging a dharna in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Demanding protection to them, the workers of Sivan Temple here staged a dharna on Wednesday.

The protesting temple workers said one Prem Kumar of Kathirvel Nagar here assaulted temple worker Subbiah as an argument broke out between them over issue of marriage certificate. Based on the complaint from Mr. Subbiah, the Thoothukudi Central Police arrested Prem Kumar, who was enlarged on bail immediately.

Condemning it, the temple workers staged a dharna at the main entrance of the temple on Wednesday demanding protection to them.

They also submitted a petition to Executive Officer of Sivan Temple Thamizh Selvi seeking protection.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.