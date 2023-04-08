Temple reopened after 12 years in Tirumangalam

April 08, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MADURAI

Following a High Court order, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials on Friday reopened Angaleswari-Vala Gurunathar Temple in Tirumangalam in Madurai district after 12 years.

It is said that following a dispute between two groups, the temple was closed in 2011. Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said adequate police personnel had been deployed at the spot. Peace committee meetings were held with the participation of two sides. The temple was opened in the presence of Revenue and Police department officials and temple authorities, he said.

When the temple remained closed, people used to pray from outside. While one section of the people welcomed the reopening of the temple, some from the other section did not take part in the event.

The police officials said there were no untoward incidents reported and the event passed off smoothly. Soon, people started offering prayers at the temple.