March 22, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNEUF) has demanded the State Government to appeal against the Madras High Court order removing two non-Brahmin archakas from Subramaniya Swami Temple in Kumara Vayalyur.

Addressing the media here its special president and former MLA, S.K. Mahendran, said that several cases were filed against the Government Order issued in 1970 during the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s period that people from all communities could become archakas.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2015, the Supreme Court had ordered that anyone who is trained in Agama rules can become archakas.

Subsequently, a training programme was launched in Srirangam to give training for students from all communities in Agama rules.

A total of 57 persons were appointed as archakas in various temples in the State in 2021.

However, the High Court verdict was against the people from all community from becoming archakas and was favouring sanatana dharma.

The Left Government in Kerala has appointed six Scheduled Caste persons, based on Supreme Court verdict, as priests in in temples under Travancore Deswom Board in 2017.

He wondered how two States that follow the Constitution of India could have different stand on this issue.

The State Government should go for an appeal against the High Court order to uphold its stand of people from all communities becoming archakas. TNEUF will also fight it in the court, he added.

The front’s leaders, Chellakannu, Muthurani and Anji were present.