July 08, 2023 - TIRUNELVELI

A priest was electrocuted at Maaraanthai near Alangulam in Tenkasi district on Saturday.

Police said four priests including V. Balasubramanian, 18, of Mehalingapuram here had gone to perform pujas ahead of the ‘kumbabhishekam’ of a temple at Maaraanthai near Alangulam in Tenkasi district. After participating in the puja conducted on Friday night, the priests stayed at Maaraanthai.

When they went the house of one Thirumalaikumar in Maaraanthai for breakfast on Saturday morning, Balasubramanian switched on the table fan in the house. As he suffered electric shock, Balasubramanian fainted and was rushed to a hospital in Alangulam where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Alangulam police have registered a case in this connection.