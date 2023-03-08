ADVERTISEMENT

Temple priest cheated, 3 held

March 08, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime police have arrested three persons for cheating a temple priest to the tune of ₹14.28 lakh under the pretext of releasing the lottery prize he had won.

 Police said a group of unidentified persons, who sold mattress, pillow and ceiling fan for ₹5,000 to R. Ramasundaram, 40, a temple priest of Iluppaiyoorani near Kovilpatti, in 2018, told him recently that he had won a lottery prize and asked him to pay the ‘income tax and deposit’ for getting the prize money released.

 Subsequently, Mr. Ramasundaram paid the money in several installments totallling ₹14.28 lakh, but did not get the lottery prize.

 Based on a complaint from Mr. Ramasundaram, the cyber crime police investigated the complaint and arrested K. Muthukumar, 37, of Korampallam near Thoothukudi collectorate, G. Munirathnam, 36, of Pullankottai in Virudhunagar, and M. Marudhu Pandian, 38, of Sankarankovil in Tenkasi and seized 13 mobile phones, two laptops, five debit cards, ₹20,000 in cash and a hard disk from them.

