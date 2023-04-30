HamberMenu
Temple priest arrested under POCSO Act

April 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl near Palani.

Police identified the accused as R. Lakshmanan, a priest at a temple here and a relative of the victim. After the 15-year-old girl complained of health issues, she was taken to Government Hospital in Palani where it came to light that she was pregnant.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had sexually abused the victim at her house during his frequent visits in the past seven months.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother with the Palani All Women’s Police Station, a case was booked against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

